Display of the Constitution at National Archives extended due to public interest

The special display of the U.S. Constitution at the National Archives in D.C. will extended as a result of the public’s interest.

The exhibit — now running through Oct. 9 — was displayed on Sept. 17, as it was the first time all five pages of the document have been displayed to the public. It was presented on the same day that Americans celebrated Constitution Day.

Additionally, the original Bill of Rights, along with the 17 constitutional amendments, were presented in National Archives building in D.C.

That fifth page — known as the transmittal page — was the explanation on how the articles of the Constitution were to be carried out.

Previously, the 11th through 27th amendments, which includes the 13th that abolished slavery, was kept in Congressional records. But conservation staff removed them to do preservation work in order to be displayed.

The National Archives has extended its hours through 7 p.m. this weekend until 6 p.m. next weekend.

During the week, you can view the documents during normal Archives hours from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

