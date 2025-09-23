Abraham Lincoln statue unveiled outside African American Civil War Museum

Dozens of people gathered for the unveiling of a new statue of President Abraham Lincoln outside the African American Civil War Museum in Northwest D.C.

President Abraham Lincoln signed the preliminary Emancipation Proclamation 162 years ago this week. To celebrate, dozens of people gathered for the unveiling of a new presidential statue outside the African American Civil War Museum in D.C.

Much like that precursor to freedom for all Black Americans, the unveiling is just a preview for more things to come at the museum.

“It’s very important for us to reaffirm these notions of freedom and union, which is what this monument talks about,” said Frank Smith, executive director of the African American Civil War Museum, at Tuesday’s public unveiling.

The statue’s unveiling, on the anniversary of the signing of the preliminary Emancipation Proclamation, is an important step for the museum. But another one is just around the corner, when the museum reopens in November following significant renovations and expansion.

The museum will have more dedicated space for the U.S. Colored Troops, over 200,000 freed Black Americans who volunteered to fight in the Union Army once the Emancipation Proclamation had been signed.

“It wasn’t until the Emancipation Proclamation that African American men were allowed to enlist in the U.S. Army as soldiers,” retired U.S. Navy Capt. Edward Gantt told WTOP.

Gantt was one of a half a dozen reenactors at the unveiling of the statue, that shows Lincoln writing his signature on that executive order.

“When we grew up in the 20th century, we didn’t hear anything about that. We didn’t know it until the movie ‘Glory’ came out,” he said.

Bernie Siler, a fellow re-enactor of the U.S. Colored Troops, called the new exhibits opening “Glory Part Two.”

“When people come there, they will be able to see the intricacies and the details that Hollywood would leave out. The lack of pay, the treatment, the declaration by the Confederates that they would not accept Black soldiers as prisoners, but execute them on the battlefield,” said Siler.

He, like many others, considers it an honor to wear the Union uniform.

“I transport myself back and depict those men who volunteered, and because of the Emancipation, they’re able to now serve the Union army,” Siler told WTOP.

When you do visit the renovated museum at Vermont Ave. and U Street in Northwest D.C., you will likely run into Marquett Milton, a historic interpreter who wears his Union uniform complete with sky blue trousers to teach visitors about the U.S. Colored Troops.

He is most excited to share his knowledge of the provost stations for the U.S. Colored Troops.

“Which are military police. These colored soldiers were not just fighting in battles, but they were policing towns. They were also helping recruit African Americans into the Union Army, escorting African Americans to the nearest contraband camp, where they would also be educated in these camps,” Milton shared.

Beyond his interest in history, he has another reason to put on the Union uniform.

“I have an ancestor that served, John Middleton, 34th color infantry, South Carolina, served three years, survived the war,” said Milton.

The museum is set to reopen on Nov. 11, which is Veterans Day. During the reopening, the museum will have the names of all 209,145 U.S. Colored Troops soldiers, whose names are etched on the Wall of Honor next door at the Spirit of Freedom statue, read aloud.

