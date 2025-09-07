7-Eleven has agreed to pay $1.2 million to resolve claims the convenience store violated the D.C. ban on the sale of vape devices and e-cigarettes within a quarter-mile of schools.

7-Eleven has agreed to pay $1.2 million to resolve allegations that the convenience store giant violated the District’s ban on the sale of vaping devices and e-cigarettes within a quarter-mile of middle and high schools, according to Attorney General Brian Schwalb.

In a news release, the attorney general’s office said that since the District’s ban went into effect in October 2022, a total of 16 7-Eleven stores near schools sold thousands of electronic smoking devices.

Electronic smoking devices include vaping devices, e-cigarettes and other instruments that generate vapor or aerosol that can be inhaled by the user.

In addition to paying a monetary penalty, the chain must now permanently stop all sales and marketing of the devices at its stores near D.C. schools as part of a settlement. 7-Eleven is also required to train staff and monitor franchise stores to ensure compliance with D.C. law.

“Selling vapes and e-cigarettes near schools is illegal because, particularly for young people, these nicotine products are addictive and unhealthy,” Schwalb said.

According to Schwalb’s office, in August 2022, before the ban went into effect, 7-Eleven notified 16 stores — including 10 stores owned by the chair and six franchises — of the upcoming ban.

“OAG’s investigation revealed that despite this direct notification, all sixteen stores near D.C. middle and high schools continued to sell electronic smoking devices after the ban took effect.”

Now, as part of the agreement, if a franchise store receives four notices of violations within a two-year period, 7-Eleven must terminate its franchise agreement with the store and provide notice of the termination to Office of the Attorney General.

“7-Eleven’s illegal sales threatened to reverse the progress we’ve made reducing tobacco use amongst youth,” Schwalb said. “Protecting the safety of our community is our top priority at the Office of the Attorney General, and that includes enforcing local laws designed to protect the health of our children.”

WTOP is seeking comment from 7-Eleven about the settlement.

