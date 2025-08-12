What are your constitutional rights when it comes to police interactions?

With Trump announcing a federal takeover of the D.C. police, civil rights experts are reminding the public of their rights when it comes to police interactions.

With President Donald Trump announcing a federal takeover of D.C. police, civil rights experts are reminding the public of their rights when it comes to police interactions.

“We are encouraging everyone to exercise caution,” said Alicia Yass, supervising policy counsel for the American Civil Liberties Union of D.C. “We are, as always, but particularly now, encouraging people to protect their safety.”

Yass said there are a lot of unknowns when it comes to what policing in D.C. is going to look like in the coming days as Trump brings federal officers and the National Guard to the District. She said it’s important to know your constitutional rights.

“People still have the right to remain silent if they are being approached by law enforcement,” she said. “Nothing in the executive order that was released yesterday changes people’s constitutional rights.”

Is recording interactions with police on your phone allowed?

“There is a right to record law enforcement that is local or federal,” Yass said.

But she said there are a few things you will want to keep in mind.

“You need to be at a safe distance. You need to not be interfering with what is happening,” she said.

Yass said the recordings can be a way — when done safely — to keep the public aware.

“It’s for knowledge and awareness of what is happening. I think, right now, there are so many questions about how law enforcement is going to be acting under this new authority, what they’re going to be doing,” Yass said. “Any of the recordings would just be keeping the community informed about what is happening and what is going on.”

And she said it’s important to be respectful in your interactions.

“We would never encourage people to antagonize law enforcement. That is never going to be helpful,” Yass said. “It is particularly a time to be aware of how our interactions are being seen from both sides.”

