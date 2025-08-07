Virginia man seeks help finding the woman who vandalized his Tesla Cybertruck

A Fourth of July celebration turned sour when Michael Sobhi discovered his 2021 Tesla Cybertruck had been vandalized overnight. Sobhi believes the attack was misguided and politically motivated.

What began as a festive Fourth of July celebration on the water at the Columbia Island Marina ended in shock for Michael Sobhi. By the morning, his 2021 Tesla Cybertruck had been vandalized.

When he went to the parking lot the next day, he noticed both side view mirrors had been ripped off his vehicle, and a note had been left behind that read: “How do you live with yourself and your small penis?”

Sobhi, who lives in Aldie, called the police, who took a report of the incident.

Scores of people came out to watch the fireworks too, so it’d be difficult to find the culprit. But the marina gave Sobhi video of the incident, showing someone committing the vandalism.

“She put the note on the car, broke both mirrors and then there was a group of people that were standing there. And once they noticed what she was doing, start to record her,” Sobhi told WTOP.

A few days later, he got those videos from witnesses who confronted the woman in the parking lot as she wheeled a kayak past them.

In the video, the woman can be heard saying, “That person deserves it,” as witnesses, some using expletives, admonished her as she left the parking lot.

“She was celebrating as she vandalized my car,” Sobhi said. “It’s bad enough that the car looks like a refrigerator, but it sucks when you come back to it and someone just decides to have their own opinions about who you are.”

Sobhi put together his own video for his social media platforms, but said he has not gotten much information that might help police.

“I feel like if someone like that gets away with it, they’re going to keep doing it, and they’re going to keep destroying other people’s property,” Sobhi said. “You’ve got to draw the line somewhere.”

In March, the FBI established a task force to investigate vandalism attacks on Tesla vehicles. The incidents have been part of a larger wave of protests against Elon Musk, Tesla’s owner and the former de facto leader of the Department of Government Efficiency.

Sobhi has a feeling the attack on his vehicle was politically motivated.

“You don’t know who I am. You don’t know what I believe in or don’t believe in, or who I voted for, and when you’re driving a car, I’m not driving a political statement,” Sobhi said, adding he bought his vehicle four years ago before Elon Musk held any position in the U.S. government.

“If she would have just come back and said ‘Hey, I messed up. I did something I shouldn’t have done’, all forgiven no worries,” Sobhi said. “People get caught up in the moment. I get that. Just pay for the damage; it would’ve been OK.”

WTOP has reached out to U.S. Park Police for comment on this incident.

