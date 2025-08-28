New dorm-style housing project for DC’s homeless set to open next month

The E Street Bridge Housing Program features dorm-style rooms fitting two per room in twin beds and is expected to house 190 homeless residents in D.C.

The E Street Bridge Housing Program features dorm-style rooms fitting two per room in twin beds. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)

The federal emergency on crime and homelessness established by President Donald Trump continues, and as homeless encampments are being cleared in D.C., the city will be opening a new facility for people experiencing homelessness next month.

“We want to use this facility as a way to make it easier to convert people to more permanent housing,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser, comparing the new E Street Bridge Housing Program to The Aston, which opened last year.

“When we expand options, tailor our services, we can get … better outcomes and get more people to come inside. So, our message … is that there is shelter space available in Washington, D.C.,” she added.

The housing complex, just blocks from the U.S. Capitol, features dorm-style rooms fitting two per room in twin beds. The hundred or so rooms are expected to house 190 homeless residents in D.C.

Each room has a private bathroom, and the facility will even be able to host couples in a larger sized single bed.

City Administrator Kevin Donahue said this will be a useful new tool in the fight against homelessness.

“They don’t often want to come into low barrier shelter, but they may not be ready for a voucher. So, we needed to be able to have part of the portfolio be a building like this, that allows for someone who otherwise might turn away the opportunity to go inside,” Donahue said at the building’s preview last week.

The E Street Bridge Housing Program will also provide grab-and-go food options as well as employment, mental health and substance abuse services.

“We really will be focusing on getting people to come in to receive services, and then housing-focused case management to help them to get permit housing. So we are very excited with this collaboration,” said Rachel Pierre, acting director of the D.C. Department of Human Services.

An additional 25 people will be able to be placed there during hypothermia season in the winter.

While there is no time limit for people living at E Street, the target for residents’ stays are 90 to 120 days.

