Mayor says there’s no ‘federal takeover’ as National Guard troops expand in DC

Mayor Muriel Bowser pushed back on reporter's reference to the increased presence of federal law enforcement in the District as a "takeover."

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, center, is joined by Dr. Antoinette S. Mitchell, State Superintendent of Education, left, and Dr. Lewis D. Ferebee, Chancellor, DC Public Schools, right, during a pep rally with education leaders and educators from across the "Education Hill" Cluster, to celebrate the fast-approaching start to the 2025-26 school year, at Phelps Architecture Construction and Engineering High School in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)(AP/Rod Lamkey) District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, center, is joined by Dr. Antoinette S. Mitchell, State Superintendent of Education, left, and Dr. Lewis D. Ferebee, Chancellor, DC Public Schools, right, during a pep rally with education leaders and educators from across the "Education Hill" Cluster, to celebrate the fast-approaching start to the 2025-26 school year, at Phelps Architecture Construction and Engineering High School in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)(AP/Rod Lamkey) D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser took exception to a reporter’s reference to the increased federal presence in the District as a “takeover” and told a reporter, “There has been no takeover.”

But when asked about the increase in the number of National Guard troops in the District Wednesday, she said, “I don’t think the National Guard should be used for law enforcement.”

Instead, Bowser said, “They have to be used on, you know, mission specific items that benefit the nation. I don’t think you have an armed militia in the nation’s capital.”

D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith was asked about the department’s officers working alongside federal law enforcement, as well as the National Guard.

“We have federal officers engaged in executing search warrants around our city on a regular basis,” Smith said. “This isn’t anything new, I think what the difference is, is that there’s just an enhanced presence.”

Bowser was asked about accusations D.C. police had manipulated crime data to make it look as if crime has declined. The Department of Justice is launching an investigation into the matter.

Bowser said Smith is conducting a check into the issue.

“We have not yet completely finalized the investigation, as most of you know we don’t talk about open investigations until it’s complete,” Smith said.

The mayor and the police chief were addressing reporters at a D.C. school ahead of the start of classes on Monday.

A reporter posed a question about concerns over fear in the immigrant community as students head back to school.

“I think people who have that concern for themselves personally and for all of us who are concerned for them and their safety, are making adjustments,” Bowser said.

Bowser was also asked if the added federal law enforcement could supplement police in making sure students get to school safely.

“We don’t need federal agencies to help kids get to school,” Bowser said, noting programs like Safe Passages aimed at providing trained adults to help shepherd kids to class.

The use of masks by some federal law enforcement officers has prompted protests, but Smith told reporters that in some circumstances, like marijuana eradication, “It’s really about making sure there are no threats coming to them once they have cleared the area.”

But Bowser said, “We believe in our environment, in an urban environment, there’s no reason for an official to wear a mask.”

As of Wednesday, National Guard troops from six states — South Carolina, West Virginia, Mississippi, Louisiana, Ohio and Tennessee — have been deployed in D.C.

