Massive DC rally held in support of union workers, blasts Donald Trump’s policies

Nearly 400 pro-union activists and supporters gathered at Dupont Circle park on Thursday to march and kick off what they called a season of solidarity.

The “solidarity season” is a week full of pro-union events, and those gathered at the park on Thursday set the tone — starting with their complaints over what they called destructive policies of President Donald Trump’s administration.

The event was organized by the Metropolitan Washington Council of the AFL-CIO, which represents about 150 union organizations in the D.C. area. President Sam Epps said union workers must stick together through what he called a crisis in government.

“Labor will continue to fight for freedom, fairness and security,” Epps told the crowd.

“Our solidarity extends to our members who live in the District of Columbia, who deserve to live free from this administration’s harmful and unlawful occupation,” Epps said. “We say ‘Free D.C.!'”

Also speaking at the event was Keya Chatterjee, executive director of the Free D.C. organization.

She told the crowd, “Here in D.C., we need to fight back right now, the same way that labor unions do all the time.”

“We demand the escalated federal forces leave immediately!” Chatterjee said to cheers. “We demand that [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents] get out of our communities. We demand that federal workers get their jobs back. We demand power over our own budget, laws and justice system here in D.C. And we demand that D.C. is admitted as the 51st state.”

After the rally at the park, the group marched east along P Street behind a large red banner that read “Solidarity” with a white shape of the District of Columbia.

The group ended their march on 14th Street in front of a restaurant called Le Diplomate, which is owned by Starr Restaurants.

Employees of Le Diplomate have been trying to form a union of their own, but have been met with resistance from Starr. The demonstrators marched in front of the restaurant, located at 14th & Q Streets NW, shouting, “Le Diplomate is unfair to its workers,” and carrying signs that read in part, “Le Diplomate has no union contract.”

In a February statement, Starr Restaurants said the vote to unionize within its St. Anselm restaurant was “unlawfully tainted” by “coercive tactics” from the union and its supporters.

UNITE HERE Local 25, a union representing hotel and restaurant workers in the D.C. area, has called on customers and restaurant workers to boycott the Logan Circle eatery over the labor disputes.

A person who said he was a manager of the restaurant told WTOP that most of their employees don’t want to join a union.

