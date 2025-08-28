How you can check DC crime figures

Crime figures in D.C. continue to fall, but debate has grown over President Donald Trump's federal law enforcement surge and whether it should be expanded to other major cities. D.C. has an online tool that residents and anyone interested in the issue can navigate, to take a look at crime figures compiled by the Metropolitan Police Department.



The president’s GOP supporters in Congress back his declaration of a crime emergency in the District. If the federal surge is to be extended beyond 30 days, lawmakers will need to vote to approve it.

Many Democratic lawmakers say they support efforts to fight crime but argue that the president’s efforts represent an overreach, based more on a desire to wield political power than attempting to help D.C. if it is facing a public safety crisis.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has made it clear he doesn’t want the president sending the National Guard to Baltimore, which Trump has suggested he might do.

As for crime figures, they are widely cited by various political leaders and can vary, depending on what they want to emphasize.

But D.C. has an online tool that residents and anyone interested in the issue can navigate to take a look at crime figures compiled by the Metropolitan Police Department.

What is ‘Crime Cards?’

The District for many years now has had “Crime Cards.” It was first announced in 2018 by Mayor Muriel Bowser, as an update to the old D.C. crime map.

“By improving our crime mapping application to be more user and mobile-friendly, we are providing D.C. residents with the tools they need to stay informed and building trust and transparency in our community — an essential part of combating crime across the District,” Bowser said when the mapping application was rolled out.

Crime Cards is easy to use and can drill down on crime affecting specific areas of the city. It can also help understand crime trends over time.

For example, a search of the homicides in D.C. from Jan. 1 to Aug. 11 in 2020, when Trump was finishing his first term, shows there had been 115 homicides during that period. That was an increase of 17 during the same period in 2019.

A search for the same period this year shows there were 99 murders, that’s down from 112 in 2024.

Trump declared the crime emergency this year Aug. 11. So while the president has frequently said crime was out of control when he declared this year’s emergency, the number of homicides recorded in D.C. when he was in the White House in 2020 was actually higher.

Online tool can illustrate all types of crime in DC neighborhoods

Crime Cards can show on a map where every recorded homicide has taken place in the city, but it can also break down by various categories, such as car theft and robbery.

A search of “all crime” shows that through Aug. 11, there have been 15,627 criminal incidents recorded. That is a lot of crime, but it is also down by 1,222 incidents from the previous year.

A search of “violent crime” incidents during the same period shows a drop from 2,034 incidents in 2024 to 1,590 this year.

But of course, just because crime has been trending downward, doesn’t mean it isn’t taking a toll on people. Many residents in D.C. have been dissatisfied with the city’s response to crime, especially in Wards 7 and 8, where the highest concentrations of violent crime occur.

On and around Capitol Hill two years ago, carjackings were so common, there was virtually one a day in the daily D.C. police reports.

Several members of Congress, as well as their staffers, have been assaulted or the victim of carjacking attempts in recent years, also heightening awareness of the issue in Congress.

The House Oversight Committee is now investigating whether D.C. police were involved in efforts to fudge crime reports to try to make it look like criminal activity had dropped.

