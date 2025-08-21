DC students show big gains in reading and math on annual assessment

D.C. students are showing big gains in reading and math, according to the latest statewide assessment results released Thursday by Mayor Muriel Bowser.

D.C. students are showing big gains in reading and math, according to the latest statewide assessment results released Thursday by Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the State Superintendent of Education.

The 2025 National Assessment of Educational Progress, taken by all students in the third grade and above, shows the largest increases in proficiency since the pandemic across nearly all grades, schools and student groups.

In English language arts, proficiency rates are at an all-time high:

Third to fifth grade: 34.8%, up 2.4 points from last year

Sixth to eighth grade: 40.2%, up 3.8 points

Ninth to twelfth grade: 38.8%, up 5.2 points

In math, proficiency also climbed:

Third to fifth grade: 31.2%, up 2.8 point

Sixth to eighth grade: 26.4%, up 4 points

Ninth to twelfth grade: 15%, up 3.6 points

Overall, nearly 58% of students are “approaching, meeting or exceeding grade-level expectations” in reading, and nearly 48% in math. Fewer students scored at the lowest levels, “indicating that even when students didn’t reach proficiency, they still showed improvement,” the mayor’s office said.

All eight wards saw gains in English language arts, and more than 60% of schools improved in both subjects. More than 40% of schools posted at least a five-point increase in either math or reading.

Bowser highlighted that this progress reflects sustained investments in schools, teachers and programs across the city.

“We have fantastic educators working every day to challenge and engage our students,” she said.

Officials said math gains are particularly strong, the highest on record for D.C. assessments. School leaders said while differences in proficiency by student group remain, nearly all groups saw improvements. Economically disadvantaged students, for example, gained three points in reading and two-and-a-half points in math.

Targeted initiatives, such as high-impact tutoring, teacher professional development and enrichment programs, are also helping drive these results. Participation rates were high, with more than 94% of students taking the assessments.

Individual student reports will go out to families in September, and District-wide data will be included on the D.C. School Report Card in December.

