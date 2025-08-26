DC records first homicide in nearly two weeks

D.C.'s nearly two-week stretch without a homicide during the federal law enforcement surge came to an end early Tuesday, when a man was fatally shot.

The District had not recorded a homicide since Aug. 13, a few days after President Donald Trump declared a federal crime emergency on Aug. 11.

D.C. police said officers responded at 12:25 a.m. Tuesday to a shooting in the 300 block of Anacostia Road SE.

The man who’d been shot was still breathing and taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

He was identified as Franck Foute Mohdjiom, 31, of Southeast D.C.

While some areas east of the Anacostia River have had some federal agents carrying out arrests, the neighborhood where the shooting occurred is far from the National Mall and other tourist areas of D.C., where close to 2,000 National Guard personnel have been stationed.

The shooting occurred in Ward 8, where 24 homicides have been recorded this year.

That is nearly a quarter of the 102 homicides that have taken place in D.C. this year. The murder rate is down 15% from last year, when there were 120 homicides at this time.

President Trump calls Baltimore a ‘hellhole’

The president asserted again Tuesday that his crime emergency had transformed public safety in D.C. during a cabinet meeting.

“It was like a jungle,” Trump said. “But it’s not a jungle anymore.”

The president this week said the recent period without a homicide in D.C. was the longest stretch of its kind in years.

But D.C. crime reports indicate there was a 16-day period between February and March when no homicide was recorded. There have also been periods of a week or more this year when there were no homicides.

Overall, violent crime is down 27% this year in the District and it had been trending downward before the federal surge.

The president on Tuesday also again criticized Maryland Gov. Wes Moore for saying he would fight against having the National Guard sent to Baltimore if the president ordered personnel to deploy there.

Trump called Baltimore a “hellhole,” suggesting it is unsafe, and reiterated that he would not accept the governor’s invitation to walk Baltimore’s streets with him.

The president has not committed to sending the National Guard to Baltimore or Chicago, but has repeatedly floated the idea.

