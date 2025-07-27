WSSC may release sewage into creek to protect DC homes

A massive D.C. sewer line collapse has forced officials to weigh a grim backup plan: releasing untreated sewage into Beaverdam Creek to keep it out of Northeast D.C. neighborhoods.

WSSC Water said a controlled emergency overflow could begin as early as Sunday night at its Anacostia Wastewater Pumping Station in Capitol Heights.

The goal? Avoiding a flood of raw sewage into streets and homes after the collapse of the 108-inch Anacostia Sewer Force Main on July 20 near the Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens.

With rain in the forecast and the system already straining, pressure is building.

If flow outpaces storage and containment, WSSC may divert sewage into the creek — which feeds into the Anacostia River — as a last resort.

The pumping station handles 60 to 65 million gallons of wastewater daily from more than 100,000 homes and businesses in Maryland’s Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. Normally, that wastewater moves safely through the now-damaged pipe toward treatment at Blue Plains.

If the overflow is triggered, signs will go up along the creek and river warning residents to avoid the water for up to 30 days.

WSSC said drinking water won’t be affected — the Potomac River, not the Anacostia, supplies both Maryland and D.C. taps.

WSSC plans to use its full 7 million gallons of on-site storage first, only overflowing if absolutely necessary. Officials said the move could also help protect the repair zone in D.C., where D.C. Water has installed temporary retaining walls.

The agency is coordinating with environmental and health departments on both sides of the border, and updates will be shared if an overflow begins — including start time, volume, and when it ends.

For now, it’s a waiting game with a storm cloud overhead.

