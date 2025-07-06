DC police search for suspect in shooting of 15-year-old boy in Southeast

D.C. police are searching for a suspect in a shooting in the District's Southeast region that sent a 15-year-old boy to the hospital on Friday.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. on July 4, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of Half Street SE, police said.

When they arrived, police found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound but was “conscious and breathing,” according to a news release.

DC Fire and EMS arrived on the scene and transported him to a nearby hospital.

Surveillance footage in the area that was reviewed by authorities pinpointed a suspect that was seen wearing a gray jacket and black pants. The suspect was captured in the images below:

Those with information about the suspect captured in photos released by police should “take no action” but call police at (202) 727-9099, or text the tip to the department’s tip line at 50411.

A reward of up to $10,000 is available to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place:

