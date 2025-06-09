Demonstrators rally in DC to protest ICE raids, California union leader’s arrest

Outside the Department of Justice several unions gathered Monday to rally and march in protest of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids throughout the nation.

The event was organized by the Service Employees International Union 32BJ, and among those to address the crowd was Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat who represents Washington’s 7th District.

“I have one word for you today — enough. Enough of these mass ICE raids that are sweeping up innocent people of every legal status, tearing apart families and our communities,” Jayapal said.

Some of those in the crowd held up signs that said “we are all immigrants,” while others said “Stop Ice Raids Now.” Many in attendance also had signs that said “Free David,” with a picture of David Huerta, the leader of California’s SEIU.

U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said in an X post that Huerta was arrested after interfering with officers executing a warrant.

“Let me be clear: I don’t care who you are — if you impede federal agents, you will be arrested and prosecuted. No one has the right to assault, obstruct, or interfere with federal authorities carrying out their duties,” the post read.

Union leaders at the D.C. rally said Huerta was injured during his arrest and demanded Huerta be released. Among those calling for his release was Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers.

Huerta was released on bond Monday night after the rally. He’s been charged with conspiracy to impede an officer.

“What David was doing was bearing witness to fight the fear of America and to try to create the promise of America,” Weingarten said.

Others criticized President Donald Trump for his decision to activate California’s National Guard because of unrest seen during protests in Los Angeles.

After a rally, the demonstrators marched and chanted slogans, including “Free David” and “Stop ICE raids,” as they marched by the DOJ building on Pennsylvania Avenue.

“Our society, our country, our democracy, is being assaulted on every level, from the universities to the law firms, you know, and now to the streets, you know, with the ICE raids,” said Gary Rush, of College Park, Maryland.

Also attending the protest was Meg Voorhes, of Takoma Park, Maryland, who said she came to represent the immigrants in her family.

“It’s so distressing to see what’s happening,” Voorhes said.

