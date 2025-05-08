This DC company offers free rides from court and help with a second chance

Lorenzo Stewart runs Vision of Winning, which offers those recently arrested and leaving court, or leaving the D.C. jail, a free ride home.

Outside D.C. Superior Court on Thursday afternoon, Lorenzo Stewart watched people flash colored wristbands at drivers across the street.

They showed their paperwork and told the drivers which part of the city they were traveling to. Then, they got into one of the three black cars.

The service, run through Stewart’s company, Vision of Winning, offers those recently arrested and leaving court or the D.C. jail, a free ride — whether they’re going home to pick up their belongings, or to a place where they can get connected to community resources.

The company, named after Stewart’s son’s childhood video game username, aims to do more than just transport people from one place to another. It serves as an opportunity to offer community members a fresh start.

“We’re there for a critical time in their life,” Stewart said.

Stewart’s team of three drivers waits outside every weekday between 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Usually, someone at the courthouse or the jail makes recently released people aware that Vision of Winning is available.

Each month, the group transports about 175 people released from court. From the jail, meanwhile, they drive people to the city’s READY Center to be connected with resources. They also take them to nonprofits or to pick up clothes and vouchers.

“We show them that we respect them and that we’re here for them,” Stewart said. “We try to let them know about any information regarding resources, job training.”

Stewart’s motivation comes from his own experience being arrested as a teenager. He struggled to find a job, so he opted to make one for himself.

“There’s been a time when I made mistakes, and I didn’t have a way to get home from making a mistake,” Stewart said. “And then to have someone outside waiting for me, it relieved me from the stress that I’m going through and the barriers of getting home.”

He’s been helping pick people in need up from jail or court for about three years.

“I want them to take heed that, ‘Listen, I know you made a mistake. Let’s try to figure out how we can correct that issue or that problem you had,’ and provide them with resources, and provide them with training, or let them know where they can go to get certain things,” Stewart said.

His work is funded through city grants, and his priority is trying to prevent the people he’s helping from returning to jail.

“We understand that you’ve been released, and (we) give you a second chance to either get your life back in order, or just to help you out at the time,” Stewart said.

The feedback, he said, is resoundingly positive. His goal is to help returning citizens by helping them obtain jobs, training and safe passage.

“I have judges call me, I have lawyers, attorneys telling me, ‘Thank you for providing service for my client,’” Stewart said. “It’s a great service and I think the city needs it.”

