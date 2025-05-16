President Trump’s military parade could cost up to $45 million, Army spokesperson says

President Donald Trump's military parade on June 14 could cost up to $45 million, according to an Army spokesperson.

The massive military parade being held on President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday in D.C. is part of the celebrations for the Army’s 250th anniversary.

Olivia George, reporter for The Washington Post, said an Army spokesperson confirmed the estimated cost of the military parade on June 14 “is expected to be $25 million to $45 million.” Additionally, she said thousands of soldiers coming to D.C. “will likely be sleeping in downtown government buildings.”

The parade will include 6,600 soldiers and 150 military vehicles, including tanks and 50 aircraft.

“We confirmed some of our previous reporting about just the sheer scale of the equipment that’s going to be involved,” George told WTOP. “War planes, machinery, vehicles, et cetera, that will be coming to the DC region next month from all across the country.”

WTOP previously obtained the National Park Service permit application for the event, which includes details about the proposed route and schedule.

George said residents and local leaders have voiced concerns about “what city streets would look like after seeing these heavy machinery and vehicles trudge along,” and that the Army is working with different departments to assess the roads and bridges.

A presidential review stand, bleachers and a concert stage will be set up on the Ellipse, although no musical guests have been announced. There will also be fireworks, military demonstrations and a fitness competition on the National Mall.

Meanwhile, thousands are expected to protest President Trump and the military parade. A demonstration organizer told George that details are still being finalized, but they plan to make their way through the streets close to the parade route.

“It certainly seems that there will be a lot of activity on the ground [and] in the air on that day,” George said. “People with all different sentiments towards the celebrations.”

