Mission is not over for living WWII vets

Six living World War II veterans attended the ceremony that the World War II Memorial hosted to honor the 400,000 Americans who died during the war.

The National Park Service and the Friends of the National World War II Memorial joined together Saturday morning to commemorate Memorial Day and remember the 400,000 Americans who died during the war.

WTOP spoke to two of those service members, including 97-year-old Harry Miller, who joined the service at the age of 15 after telling a recruiter he was 17 and a half years old.

During Miller’s time in the Army and Air Force, he served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam.

Jim Behrend, who served in the Navy during WWII, will turn 101 on his next birthday. While he was only 18 years old when he entered the war, he said he was not scared and looked at it as an adventure.

There were lines to meet, thank and take selfies with the members of the greatest generation, which both Miller and Behrend enjoyed.

“I’m very appreciative of it, because otherwise, I think if I don’t do these kinds of things, the history will be forgotten, and I don’t want that to happen,” said Miller.

Patrick McCourt, who is a living history volunteer with the Friends of the National World War II Memorial, attended the ceremony.

“They saved the world,” said McCourt. “This is an impressive monument to the action of the people on the star wall, each star being 100 deceased U.S. military.”

