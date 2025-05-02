2nd teen who escaped youth detention caught in DC, police say

Police said they caught 18-year-old Javontay Johnson on Tuesday night in Southeast. He's one of three teens accused of allegedly escaping juvenile detention, stealing a car and returning to D.C.

D.C. police have arrested the second of three teens who escaped Sunday from a youth detention facility in Pennsylvania that the District contracts with.

Police said they caught 18-year-old Javontay Johnson on Tuesday night in Southeast. Officers took a 17-year-old into custody Sunday night after the group of teens allegedly escaped juvenile detention, stole a car and returned to D.C.

A 15-year-old boy remains on the loose.

After the three teens returned to the District, police said the car they had stolen in Pennsylvania was involved in a robbery and shooting, setting off a search during which three people were arrested, including one of the escaped teens.

Police also said they recovered an AR-15-style rifle on Sunday night.

The group was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, robbery and other firearm offenses.

Police did not share the charges against Johnson.

The three escaped teens had convictions in D.C. and were being held in a D.C. Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services facility in Pennsylvania.

