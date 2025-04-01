Reward offered in search for person dragging, kicking dog on social media post

D.C.'s Humane Rescue Alliance is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of a person seen dragging and kicking a dog in a social media post.

D.C.’s Humane Rescue Alliance is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of a person seen dragging and kicking a dog in a social media post.

The incident was first posted on the Washingtonian Problems Instagram account.

Ann Russell, manager of the Humane Law Enforcement Department of the Humane Rescue Alliance, said her agency received a phone call about a dog being abused days before the video was posted on Instagram. Once HRA found out about the video, Russell said it was clear the call and the video were related to the same incident.

Russell told WTOP the best thing to do when someone witnesses abuse is to call HRA directly. In the case of the dog in the case now under investigation, Russell said, “Had that individual — who was very brave, mind you — reported that information to us in real time, it really would save the amount of time that it’s taking us to rescue this dog, ultimately.”

The issue with social media, Russell said, is that each video has to be verified, including when it was taken, who taped it and where it was taped. Russell said in many cases, video evidence from doorbell cameras or even vehicle cameras can be helpful since they’re time-stamped.

Anyone who witnesses mistreatment or suspects abuse of an animal is encouraged to get in touch with HRA, which has humane officers on staff seven days a week, 24 hours a day. The number to call, Russell said, is 202-723-5730. Callers will receive prompts allowing them to report information.

In the case of the dog that was dragged and kicked on the Instagram account, Russell said if the dog sustained injuries, the person involved could face felony animal cruelty charges. That could result, she said, in up to five years in jail and/or a $25,000 fine.

In the D.C. area, Brandywine Valley SPCA is contracted to handle animal control.

“If there is any sort of injured wildlife, if there is a dangerous dog, if there is an injured stray animal, all those calls” would be tackled by Brandywine Valley SPCA, Russell said.

In cases where there is concern about the abuse or neglect of an animal, Russell said, “Then you’d be calling Humane Rescue Alliance.”

Russell is a veteran of Humane Law Enforcement. She had just wrapped up a case involving a dog that needed emergency care after being attacked by another dog.

Asked what keeps her going, she said, “It’s the little things,” including times when young people show an interest in the care of animals, “and intervening when they can, and spreading the good word of animal welfare.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.