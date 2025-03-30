Want to cheer for Alex Ovechkin from a private suite at Capital One Arena? Here’s your chance

The PenFed Foundation is auctioning off tickets in its suite for upcoming games where Alexander Ovechkin could either reach or surpass Wayne Gretzky's career total.

The money raised through a Capitals ticket raffle will fund programs for veterans like service dog training. (Courtesy the PenFed Foundation) Courtesy the PenFed Foundation The PenFed Foundation will use the money from the auction to fund programs for veterans like service dog training. (Courtesy the PenFed Foundation) Courtesy the PenFed Foundation Service dog training is one of the programs that the PenFed Foundation has to serve veterans. (Courtesy the PenFed Foundation) Courtesy the PenFed Foundation Biscuit is one of the dogs from the service dog training program through the PenFed Foundation. (Courtesy the PenFed Foundation) Courtesy the PenFed Foundation ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

Imagine being in a suite at Capital One Arena while the Washington Capitals’ Alexander Ovechkin attempts to break Wayne Gretzky’s NHL all-time scoring record.

The PenFed Foundation is auctioning two tickets in its suite for several upcoming games where Ovechkin, potentially, could either reach or surpass Gretzky’s career total of 894 goals.

“The winner of these tickets will have a great view of Ovechkin as he tries to break the mark,” said PenFed Vice President of Operations Katie Watson.

The money raised through the raffle will fund programs for veterans who are transitioning from service to civilian life, according to Watson.

These programs include efforts to support veterans in education and — perhaps cutest of all — service dog training for veterans and others with disabilities.

They’re “thrilled to raise money for veterans,” Watson said.

And what a thrill it would be to catch the Great 8 making history as well.

