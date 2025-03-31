Live Radio
Hundreds turn out near the Capitol for Trans Day of Visibility rally

Kyle Cooper

March 31, 2025

Hundreds turn out near the Capitol for Trans Day of Visibility rally

Hundreds of supporters of the transgender community turned out near the U.S. Capitol in D.C. on Monday for a rally marking National Trans Day of Visibility.

They carried signs with messages such as “Let the Trans Kids Play,” “Trans Lives are Sacred” and “Trans Stories are Everyone’s Stories.”

Many of the supporters were openly rejecting policies and statements that have come out of the White House in the past few months.

people hold signs at A rally was held on Trans Day of Visibility near the Capitol in D.C. on March 31, 2025.
A rally was held on Trans Day of Visibility near the Capitol in D.C. on March 31, 2025.

Tyler Hack, founder of the Christopher Project, pushed back on President Donald Trump’s declaration that there are only two genders — male and female.

“We are here, we are trans and queer and we’re not going anywhere,” Hack said.

An opening prayer for the event was offered by Rev. Paul Brandeis Raushenbush, who invited the crowd to keep their eyes open during the prayer.

“Go ahead, look around. Take a look: This is beauty, this is power,” Raushenbush said.

The crowd also heard from a number of politicians such as Rep. Summer Lee of Pennsylvania.

“We will not stand for their authoritarian bullcrap,” Lee said.

House Minority Whip Katherine Clark, of Massachusetts, told the crowd they had to keep fighting for trans rights.

“They believe there should be a separate set of rules for the wealthy and connected, while the rest of us get pushed further behind. Well, we’re here to say, ‘Enough is enough,'” Clark said.

