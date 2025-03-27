DC schools: DHS agents tried to ‘detain’ healthcare contractor at elementary school

D.C. public schools officials say an attempt has been made by the Department of Homeland Security to detain a healthcare contractor at an elementary school.

D.C. public schools officials say agents with the Department of Homeland Security attempted to detain a healthcare contractor assigned to H.D. Cooke Elementary School in Northwest.

The worker is assigned to D.C. Health, and the attempt by DHS was made inside the campus’ fenced-in parking lot as students and employees arrived at the school Wednesday morning.

School officials tell WTOP that personnel with DHS attempted to detain the worker. School administrators reportedly followed guidance from the D.C. attorney general and requested to see identification and a warrant.

The agents eventually left without making an arrest.

In a statement to WTOP’s partners at 7News, DHS confirmed that agents were present but that “ICE did not conduct any enforcement action at the school.” The department added that Homeland Security Investigation “agents were present at the school unrelated to any kind of enforcement action.”

WTOP has reached out to DHS for comment.

