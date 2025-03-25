‘Ask me about my support of Nazis’: DC police seek 2 suspected of defacing Teslas with ‘political hate speech’

D.C. police are looking for two people captured on surveillance video who are suspected of defacing several Teslas parked on the streets of the nation's capital.

Police say in at least five cases, Teslas have been vandalized this month. This comes amid a wave of anti-Tesla protests and attacks, nationally, as the company’s CEO, Elon Musk, takes a leading role in President Donald Trump’s cost-cutting task force, the Department of Government Efficiency.

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects involved in defacing private property (hate/bias) offenses involving Teslas in the District. Read more: https://t.co/zujbkhZvnZ pic.twitter.com/NT2mhgaDdG — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 24, 2025

According to police incident reports, in one instance, a Tesla owner reported that an unknown man defaced the rear window, writing, “ask me about my support of Nazis.”

In another case, a car owner found bright pink writing on the windshield, reading, “let’s do away with the administrative state! Buy a Tesla!”

The car owner was able to review the Tesla’s security videos, which showed the man and woman walking down the street before the man stopped to write on the car, twice.

“The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating these offenses as potentially being motivated by hate or bias,” according to a news release. The designation can change as more information is gathered during an investigation.

D.C. police ask anyone with knowledge of the incidents, or who can identify the suspects, to take no action and call police at 202-727-9099, or text a tip to the department’s text tip line at 50411. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and indictment.

