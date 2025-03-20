Tesla closes Montgomery Mall showroom

Tesla has closed its showroom at Westfield Montgomery Mall, though no reason was given.

“We can confirm Tesla is no longer a retailer at Westfield Montgomery, and can’t wait to share with you what’s coming soon,” a mall spokesperson said in an emailed statement. No further information was provided.

The Montgomery Mall showroom opened in 2013.

Tesla opened its newest D.C.-area showroom on M Street in Georgetown last year. A second D.C. showroom is at CityCenter DC, in downtown D.C., which opened in 2017. Tesla also has showrooms at Rockville Pike, Arlington, and Tysons.

In recent weeks Tesla showrooms across the country have been sites of protests against founder Elon Musk, including rallies outside its Georgetown showroom calling for boycotts against the brand, prompted by Musk’s involvement in the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, which has eliminated thousands of federal jobs.

Tesla showrooms, which the company calls “galleries,” do not sell vehicles, and are not dealerships. They do offer test drives, and serve as places potential buyers can learn more abut the vehicles.

Tesla has about 350 showrooms and service centers across the country. The first opened in Santa Monica, California, shortly after its first vehicles came out in 2008.