‘We don’t need a king’: Protesters at US Capitol push back against ‘executive overreach’ and cuts to federal workforce

In the District, many carried signs that criticized President Donald Trump and the Department of Government Efficiency, which has spurted layoffs across the federal workforce.
“Musk is not an elected official, and he’s doing a lot of damage to our departments that are important. Congress is not doing anything to do their job,” Bob Johnsen, of Richmond, told WTOP’s Scott Gelman. “President Trump is just going along to get along. He just is after power, after money, after prestige.”
Organizers said the protests were against “anti-democratic and illegal actions of the Trump administration and its plutocratic allies.”
WTOP's Scott Gelman reports from the protest near the U.S. Capitol.
Georgina Hall, of Georgia, was among those who called on Congress to take action against what protesters say is “executive overreach” by Trump’s administration.
“We don’t need a king. We really need a government,” Hall said. “For the people.”
‘We want to be able to serve our country,’ federal worker says
Federal worker Kristina McLinden said four of her “hardworking colleagues” who were on their probationary period lost their jobs Monday.
“This impairs our ability to do our jobs, and frankly, it’s going to have downstream effects on our ability to potentially find cures and treatments,” McLinden said.
Are you a federal employee or contractor who has been impacted by the Trump administration’s efforts to reduce the federal workforce? Send us a voice note through the WTOP News app, available on Appleor Android. Click the “Feedback” button in the app’s navigation bar.
McLinden said their work involves overseeing epidemiological research and clinical trials, as well as work on Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.
“We want to continue doing science,” McLinden said. “We work in research and in public health, and we want to be able to do that. We want to be able to serve our country.”
“We have to protect our education,” said David, who asked to be identified only by his first name. “We have to make sure that our future generations can think critically and are not just some blind follower to the state.”
“We should teach all of history, the good, the bad, the ugly, everything it needs to be taught.”
Andrew, who also asked to be identified by his first name, said he came out to the protest because of the move to drop felony charges against Trump.
“I’m concerned about our democratic norms, about the rule of law, and wanting to ensure that the things that make America democratic and that make me proud to be an American stick around and aren’t undermined,” Andrew said.
WTOP’s Scott Gelman reported from the protest at the U.S. Capitol and contributed to this report.