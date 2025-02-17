‘We don’t need a king’: Protesters at US Capitol push back against ‘executive overreach’ and cuts to federal workforce

More than a thousand people gathered at the U.S. Capitol in D.C. on Presidents Day to protest against actions by the Trump administration, particularly relating to downsizing the federal workforce.

Protesters stood shoulder to shoulder at the Capitol Reflecting Pool on Monday afternoon, chanting “Stop the coup.”

The D.C. protest comes as similar gatherings organized by the 50501 Movement were held around the U.S. on Monday.

In the District, many carried signs that criticized President Donald Trump and the Department of Government Efficiency, which has spurted layoffs across the federal workforce.

“Musk is not an elected official, and he’s doing a lot of damage to our departments that are important. Congress is not doing anything to do their job,” Bob Johnsen, of Richmond, told WTOP’s Scott Gelman. “President Trump is just going along to get along. He just is after power, after money, after prestige.”

Organizers said the protests were against “anti-democratic and illegal actions of the Trump administration and its plutocratic allies.”

WTOP's Scott Gelman reports from the protest near the U.S. Capitol.

Georgina Hall, of Georgia, was among those who called on Congress to take action against what protesters say is “executive overreach” by Trump’s administration.

“We don’t need a king. We really need a government,” Hall said. “For the people.”

‘We want to be able to serve our country,’ federal worker says

Federal worker Kristina McLinden said four of her “hardworking colleagues” who were on their probationary period lost their jobs Monday.

“This impairs our ability to do our jobs, and frankly, it’s going to have downstream effects on our ability to potentially find cures and treatments,” McLinden said.

McLinden said their work involves overseeing epidemiological research and clinical trials, as well as work on Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

“We want to continue doing science,” McLinden said. “We work in research and in public health, and we want to be able to do that. We want to be able to serve our country.”

Protesters expressed outrage over cuts at the Department of Education, which Trump has pushed Congress to abolish.

“We have to protect our education,” said David, who asked to be identified only by his first name. “We have to make sure that our future generations can think critically and are not just some blind follower to the state.”

“We should teach all of history, the good, the bad, the ugly, everything it needs to be taught.”

Andrew, who also asked to be identified by his first name, said he came out to the protest because of the move to drop felony charges against Trump.

“I’m concerned about our democratic norms, about the rule of law, and wanting to ensure that the things that make America democratic and that make me proud to be an American stick around and aren’t undermined,” Andrew said.

WTOP’s Scott Gelman reported from the protest at the U.S. Capitol and contributed to this report.



People protest as part of the “No Kings Day” protest on Presidents Day in Washington, against President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, by the Capitol in Washington. The protest was organized by the 50501 Movement, which stands for 50 Protests 50 States 1 Movement. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin Five protesters sit near the U.S. Capitol, holding signs with messages that target the Trump administration. (WTOP/Scott Gelman) WTOP/Scott Gelman A protester carries a sign that calls out Congress during a President’s Day protest in D.C. on Feb. 17, 2025. (WTOP/Scott Gelman) WTOP/Scott Gelman A federal employee who asked not to be named holds an U.S. flag that she flew upside down “as a sign of distress,” during the “No Kings Day” protest on Presidents Day in Washington, in support of federal workers and against recent actions by President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, by the Capitol in Washington. The protest was organized by the 50501 Movement, which stands for 50 Protests 50 States 1 Movement. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin People protest as part of the “No Kings Day” protest on Presidents Day in Washington, in support of federal workers and against recent actions by President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, by the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin People take part in the “No Kings Day” protest on Presidents Day in Washington, in support of federal workers and against recent actions by President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, at the reflecting pool by the Capitol in Washington. The protest was organized by the 50501 Movement, which stands for 50 Protests 50 States 1 Movement. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin A protester in D.C. carries a sign that reads, “He doesn’t even go here!” alonside images of Elon Musk and a character from the 2004 film “Mean Girls.” (WTOP/Scott Gelman) WTOP/Scott Gelman More than a thousand people gathered at the U.S. Capitol in D.C. on President’s Day to protest against actions by the Trump administration, particularly relating to downsizing the federal workforce. (WTOP/Scott Gelman) WTOP/Scott Gelman Protesters carrying signs criticizing DOGE, President Donald Trump and Elon Musk on Presidents Day, Feb. 17, 2025. (WTOP/Scott Gelman) WTOP/Scott Gelman A dog is wrapped in a banner that reads “Bad Doge” as a thousand people rally against what they call “executive overreach” on Feb. 17, 2025. (WTOP/Scott Gelman) WTOP/Scott Gelman Two women carry signs with messages critiquing the Trump Administration during a Presidents Day protest on Feb. 17, 2025. (WTOP/Scott Gelman) WTOP/Scott Gelman More than a thousand people gathered at the U.S. Capitol in D.C. on Presidents Day to protest against actions by the Trump administration, particularly relating to downsizing the federal workforce. (WTOP/Scott Gelman) WTOP/Scott Gelman Three women sit near the Capitol Reflecting Pool on Feb. 17, 2025, carrying signs in protest of the Trump administration. (WTOP/Scott Gelman) WTOP/Scott Gelman A sign depicting Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and U.S. President Donald Trump is visible as protesters rally against the Trump administration during “Not My President’s Day” protests at the Capitol Reflecting Pool on Feb. 17, 2025 in D.C. Protests are being held in cities across the nation on Presidents’ Day against what the organizers say are “the anti-democratic and illegal actions of the Trump administration.” (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images A woman carries a skeleton with a sign that reads “Grow a Spine Congress” as protesters rally against the Trump administration during “Not My President’s Day” protests at the Capitol Reflecting Pool on Feb. 17, 2025 in D.C. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images) Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images A sign reads “GOP Where’s Your Spine” as protesters rally against the Trump administration during “Not My President’s Day” protests at the Capitol Reflecting Pool on Feb. 17, 2025 in D.C. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images ( 1 /16) Share This Gallery: Share This:

