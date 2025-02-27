Former USAID employees cheered as they go to their offices one last time

Fired U.S. Agency for International Development employees were allowed into their former offices at the Ronald Reagan Building for a brief time Thursday to gather their personal belongings.

The former employees were escorted to their old offices, where they were given 15 minutes to collect their things. Workers will be given the same opportunity Friday, from 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Outside the former USAID offices, scores of supporters gathered to encourage the aid workers.

“We’re here today to provide moral and emotional support to our colleagues who are picking up their offices,” said Randy Chester, vice president of the American Foreign Service Association.

He helped organize the event, where supportive federal employees carried signs and gave flowers to the fired workers as they carried out their belongings.

The signs had messages such as, “Thank you for your service” and “You and your mission were valuable.”

Julianne Alphin worked as a presidential management fellow, assisting on several projects, until she was terminated last week.

“I thought I was going to be with USAID for the next 20 years,” Alphin said. “I love the work I do. I thought it was important.”

Taylor Williamson is a contractor who was laid off last week.

“The American people are a kindhearted people who understand the importance of foreign aid,” Williamson said.

He’s concerned the U.S. is losing face globally.

“America is great because America is good,” he said.

With a smaller global footprint, Chester is afraid nemesis nations such as China will step in to fill the void.

“I think it’s going to be a lot harder to have influence,” Chester said. “As we depart, China is taking over. As we shut down projects, China is coming in and picking up those projects.”



Fired USAID employees were allowed into their former offices at the Ronald Reagan Building for a brief time on Thursday to gather their personal belongings. (WTOP/Alan Etter)

