Businesses near federal workplaces welcome the prospect of new customers

The Trump administration mandate that federal employees return to in-person work isn't being criticized by everyone, especially not the local businesses.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. With limited parking, thousands of workers to return in-person at Washington Navy Yard

The Trump administration mandate that federal employees return to in-person work isn’t being criticized by everyone.

Some business owners and operators near the U.S. Capitol are welcoming federal workers back with open arms, anticipating hundreds of new potential customers.

“It’s exciting at the prospect of having more people back in the District,” said Lisa Kolb, catering and events director for the Hill Restaurant Group and manager of the Hawk-n-Dove near the Capitol building. “We definitely saw the impact that the work-from-home situation, the toll that it took on restaurants.”

Blanca, who runs the Capital Hair Salon on Pennsylvania Avenue in Southeast, said the shop hadn’t been overly busy in the last three years “because we didn’t have many clients.”

“I think we’re prepared,” Blanca said. “We hired new hairstylists. I think we are prepared.”

While details such as parking and a shortage of workspace get worked out at the federal level, business owners WTOP interviewed are ready to start making up revenue lost during the pandemic.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.