Expert weighs in on potential benefits of using drones for DC security

People in D.C. may be spotting drones this month, which is rare since it's a no-fly zone, but it's for added security for the inauguration and other high-profile events.

People walking around in D.C. may hear a buzzing overhead or see a drone flying past them.

It’s not often that it happens, as the entire District of Columbia is normally a no-fly zone for drones.

However, this month has brought three designated National Special Security Events, including Monday’s congressional certification of President-elect Donald Trump’s electoral win, the state funeral for former President Jimmy Carter and Trump’s upcoming inauguration.

The Secret Service warned residents they may see numerous security and surveillance drones overhead.

“I think this is something we’re going to have to get used to,” said Austin Phoenix, director of the mission systems division at the National Security Institute at Virginia Tech, a research institute that focuses on developing technology, policy and talent to enhance national security.

“Drones are really useful tools that enable us to do jobs in a more efficient and more adaptable way,” Phoenix said. “The Secret Service are very good at these conventional security efforts, and so new tools are going to be beneficial.”

The special security event designation is reserved for events that draw large crowds and potential mass protests. It calls for an enhanced degree of high-level coordination among D.C. officials, the FBI, Secret Service, Capitol Police and Washington’s National Guard contingent.

“The U.S. Secret Service will use unmanned aerial vehicles as part of our security plans for this month’s National Special Security Events and the public may see these assets operating both before and during these events,” Secret Service spokesperson Nate Herring said in a statement to WTOP.

According to Phoenix, drones will perhaps be most useful in identifying and tracking other drones in the area that are being operated by someone else.

“They’re able to follow them, get better data and help solve those critical challenges,” Phoenix said. “Whether it’s an overzealous tourist trying to take pictures of that inauguration using a hobbyist drone, or another nefarious actor, these drones that are patrolling the capital are going to be better at identifying that.”

Phoenix said drones can also handle traditional security duties just like police officers, but with the added advantage of a higher vantage point.

“Going 60 miles an hour in the D.C. area using anything but something that’s flying is a pretty tough ask,” Phoenix said. “The ability for them to be mobile, the ability for them to be very responsive provides a lot of value, and that bird’s eye view is incredibly important.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

