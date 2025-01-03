DC Public Library teams up with Washington Wizards for winter reading challenge

When it’s cold and snowy outside, it’s the perfect time to curl up with a book inside. DC Public Library is trying to elicit that feeling with its Winter Reading Challenge which is now underway, giving kids a chance to win prizes from the Washington Wizards.

“Even if there’s snow all around you, you can walk to the library to get a cozy book to read,” said Reading Programs Coordinator Tora Burns. “There’s something for everyone during the winter months.”

This year’s Winter Reading Challenge involves a bingo board. Activities include bringing a friend to the library, drawing a character from a book or getting a recommendation from a librarian. It’s meant for children ages 5 to 19 to keep them engaged during the winter season.

“We also encourage you to exercise for 20 minutes and then also read for 20 minutes,” Burns said. “Studies show that if someone can develop a practice of reading for 20 minutes, then their reading capacity will increase.”

DC Public Library also wants kids to explore new kinds of books, like biographies or graphic novels.

“This is really important for children that may be reluctant readers,” she said. “We know that graphic novels and the imagery in them encourage children to read.”

If you complete five activities in a row, you can claim a prize. You have a chance to win customizable Washington Wizards jerseys, Wizards fan packs come with bookmarks, basketball hoops, and even tickets to a Wizards game.

Burns hopes you visit your neighborhood library and find your new favorite book.

“The only expectation that we have of you is that you come with questions, you come with curiosity, and you that come with kindness,” she said. “We just want to make sure that our D.C. residents feel welcome.”

You can get a bingo board in-person at a library or online. The Winter Reading Challenge ends on Feb. 28.

