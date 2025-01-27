DC Fire and EMS ‘returns to the scene’ of back-to-back deadly fires

D.C. firefighters and emergency responders on Monday returned to the scene of two deadly fires that occurred within nine hours of each other and barely a half mile apart over the weekend.

Acting D.C. Fire and EMS Chief Gary Steen speaks to the media.(Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)

The first fire happened at about 9:30 p.m. Friday and resulted in the death of a man in his 50s. The cause of that fire, at 13th Street and Park Road, has been ruled as an accident — the result of ill-maintained electrical wiring.

Firefighters were dispatched to the second fire around 5:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of 18th Street and Newton Street. That blaze resulted in the death of a woman assumed to be in her 60s. Fire investigators said they believe the woman was cooking and somehow caught her clothes on fire.

D.C. Fire and EMS’ “Return to the Scene” program features personnel going door-to-door checking residents’ smoke alarms. If they don’t have one, fire personnel will install one free of charge. If no one is home, firefighters leave a door hanger with information on fire safety and how to get a free smoke alarm.

“Smoke alarms inside your apartment are going to alert you to fire and smoke in your apartment so you can be able to get out,” acting D.C. Fire Chief Gary Steen said.

Steen also recommended people keep a fire extinguisher in their homes.

“But we also don’t want them taking an inordinate amount of time to try and extinguish the fire, right? If you go and you spray it and it’s not going out, leave the apartment, close the door and call 911. That’s what we’re here for,” he said.

When it comes to preventing fires, Steen said it’s important not to overload power strips, use the proper extension cords and avoid wearing loose-fitting clothing while cooking.

