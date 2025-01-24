Ballou High School in DC holds pep rally for Washington Commanders

The students and staff at Franklin W. Ballou Senior High School in Southeast D.C. are so fired up about the Commanders-Eagles game Sunday, they held a pep rally to support Washington.

“We want the Commanders to bring home a win,” Principal William Haith said. “This is our time; this is our year.”

D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Lewis Ferebee joined Haith in cheering on the team.

“This is important for our city,” Ferebee told WTOP. “It’s been so long since we’ve been this far. And the Commanders are great partners with the public schools, as are all professional sports in the city.”

As cheerleaders danced and music blared, team mascot Major Tuddy made the rounds, greeting students and the Ballou Knights mascot.

“Man, it’s crazy,” former Washington cornerback Fred Smoot said. “The whole city is electric right now. And right now, this team is changing how this region feels about itself.”

Former wide receiver Josh Morgan, a Ballou alum, joined Smoot on the basketball court, saying: “To be back here is a blessing, man. I grew up not too far from here. Everything is coming full circle.”

When asked about his prediction for Sunday, Morgan said: “A win. A win!”

