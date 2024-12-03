Why it’s about to get more expensive to park along DC’s popular U Street corridor

In an effort to encourage drivers to consider other ways of getting to D.C., the District Department of Transportation is increasing parking prices along the busy U Street corridor.

In an effort to encourage drivers to consider other ways of getting there, D.C.’s Department of Transportation is increasing parking prices along the busy U Street corridor.

On Monday, the agency announced plans for the “Greater U Street Performance Parking Zone,” established in response to legislation enacted last year by the D.C. Council.

Researchers reviewed congestion and parking trends in the area, and found there was low demand in the evening, higher demand in afternoons and the highest demand at night.

So, the city is launching a demand-based pricing model, “trying to increase turnover at the curb and really get at better usage, and balancing the needs of visitors and residents who need to park at their residence,” said Laura MacNeil, associate director of DDOT’s curbside management division.

Starting Dec. 17, it’ll be $3 an hour to park from 3 a.m. to 10 a.m., $5 per hour from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and $8 an hour from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. Parking will be free on Sundays between 3 a.m. and 6 p.m.

“If you have cheap parking, more people are going to want to park,” MacNeil said. “And so we’re trying to rightsize that parking equation, so that people can better understand the costs of driving around, searching for a space, double parking.”

There’s already 24/7 enforcement along the corridor through the city’s nightlife task force, and changes are coming to surrounding residential streets, too.

Currently, visitors may find spots on a residential street where they can park for free for two hours. But soon, visitors who don’t have residential parking or visitor passes will be paying the same rates as drivers who park along the main corridor, MacNeil said.

Part of the goal, she said, is to reduce double parking and drivers parking in crosswalks.

“You’re going to have people choose different ways of getting to this area, which means that the people who have to travel through are going to have an easier ride of it,” MacNeil said.

For the first 30 days, there won’t be any cost associated with violations. But then, tickets will be issued. Those will be the price as the citations given out in other parts of the city.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.