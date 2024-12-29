Live Radio
Suspect arrested after woman stabbed in Union Station

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

December 29, 2024, 9:20 AM

A suspect has been arrested after a woman was stabbed in Union Station on Saturday, according to D.C. police.

Police said when officers arrived at Union Station at 1:18 p.m. on Saturday, they found a woman inside suffering from a stab wound.

The woman was transported to a hospital “conscious and breathing for treatment of serious injuries,” police said in an email to WTOP.

Officers found a suspect nearby who was arrested. The suspect’s identity has not yet been released.

A map of the location of the stabbing is below:

(Courtesy Google Maps)

