Residents near RFK Stadium site react to news Congress could transfer property to DC

D.C. residents who spoke with WTOP reacted positively to the prospect of the Washington Commanders returning to the RFK Stadium site.

Development of the area around RFK Stadium has been going on for years. New condos and a few restaurants line 19th Street south of Independence Avenue in Southeast D.C.

Now the centerpiece is a step closer to reality.

News that Congress is considering a continuing resolution that would, among other things such as keeping the government funded, transfer ownership of the RFK site from the federal government into D.C.’s hands is being met with enthusiasm by most people who talked to WTOP.

It’s seen as another step closer to D.C. luring the Washington Commanders back to the city.

“I’ve been to the old RFK Stadium. I’d love to see the Commanders play here,” said Veronis Holt, who works near the D.C. Armory.

She doesn’t live in the neighborhood, but she said she thinks developing the old RFK site would be a significant boost to a long-neglected area.

Kimberly Harley is a neighbor and would welcome the Commanders, but she said she wants to see any development done properly.

“I believe that the neighborhood truly needs more security,” she told WTOP. “We have to be safe as residents.”

The sprawling campus just north of East Capitol Street, which currently contains the rusted hulk of the old stadium and new soccer fields, could also be developed into an entertainment zone with restaurants and other commercial properties and housing, even if the Commanders didn’t pick the site as their next home.

Mike Rodriguez works near the stadium and said he hopes whatever comes into this development benefits the whole community.

“How much would that stadium be used for besides the Commanders?” he asked. “Is it going to be a resource to the neighborhood and to its residents?”

Other residents got nostalgic at the thought of a rebuilt stadium.

“I remember the old times and the magic of the stadium,” said Chris Steve, who lives just down the street. “I was even thinking of getting season tickets, and I never thought about that in my whole time. I’m really excited about it!”

Alexis lives near the stadium and said the Commanders belong in Washington.

“We love the Commanders,” she said. “So for them to come in and everyone associated with them to come out and say, ‘OK, this is our city, this is our home,’ and put support back into it, I mean that’s what it’s supposed be about, right? Giving back.”

