‘More than just a toy drive’: Turnout flourishes for this year’s DC Army National Guard Toy Ruck

Hundreds of volunteers marched through Saturday's frigid winds to bring brand-new toys to hospitalized children in D.C.

Nearly 500 National Guard service members and civilians came together Saturday for the second annual Army National Guard Toy Ruck. (Courtesy Ayan Sheikh/DC National Guard) Courtesy Ayan Sheikh/DC National Guard Participants marched five miles from the D.C. Armory to Children’s National Hospital. (Courtesy Ayan Sheikh/DC National Guard) Courtesy Ayan Sheikh/DC National Guard Volunteers sported festive outfits and carried brand-new toys for sick children. (Courtesy Ayan Sheikh/DC National Guard) Courtesy Ayan Sheikh/DC National Guard Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, the interim commanding general of the D.C. National Guard, said the hospitalized kids and their families appreciate the event: “They want us back every year.” (Courtesy Ayan Sheikh/DC National Guard) Courtesy Ayan Sheikh/DC National Guard Saturday’s turnout is encouraging the National Guard to “work harder to reach even more people” next year, according to Andonie. (Courtesy Ayan Sheikh/DC National Guard) Courtesy Ayan Sheikh/DC National Guard ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

The event was, in the words of D.C. area National Guardsman Col. Jonathan Grabill, “a powerful reminder of the duty we all share to support those in our community who are struggling.”

D.C.’s second annual Army National Guard Toy Ruck led volunteers — including National Guard service members and civilians alike from across the District, Maryland and Virginia — on a five-mile trek from the D.C. Armory to Children’s National Hospital. Participants donned festive garb, and each carried a toy to be donated.

In a news release, Grabill called the Army National Guard Toy Ruck “more than just a toy drive.” He described the event as “an opportunity for National Guardsmen and the local community to come together to show those facing hardship — whether they can’t be home for the holidays, are enduring pain, or are in need — that we care.”

The Toy Ruck began two years ago with about 30 volunteers. This year, officials estimate that more than 450 people took part in the event. According to Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, the interim commanding general of the D.C. National Guard, the growing interest is meaningful, not just for the community’s spirit, but for area children and their families who will spend the holidays at the hospital.

“The response has been huge — very positive,” Andonie said in the news release. “They want us back every year. Even if it’s just for a morning, we hope to take their minds off their worries and bring them a little love and joy.”

The push for reaching out and collecting toys begins in October, according to Andonie, but Saturday’s turnout is encouraging the National Guard to “work harder to reach even more people” next year.

