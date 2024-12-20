DC United, Marlo Furniture donate 60 beds to those in need during the holiday season

Before the holiday season kicks into high gear, D.C. United and Marlo Furniture donated 60 beds to those living in SOME housing facilities all over the District.

Dena Springs slept on the couch for six months after a case of bedbugs ruined one of her mattresses. Looking to make ends meet, the 54-year-old lives with her son in a Southeast D.C. apartment building that is managed by a nonprofit.

Despite her body aching from sleeping in the living room, she gave her bed to her son and couldn’t afford to purchase a new one.

When officials at So Others Might Eat (SOME), the nonprofit which runs her complex, announced that it was receiving a donation of free beds, Springs jumped at the chance to apply.

On Thursday, Springs showed off her new bed, expressing joy to now be able to get a good night’s rest.

“I’m a recovering addict, and I ain’t ashamed to say it,” she told WTOP. “But I came a long way.”

D.C. United, the region’s MLS soccer club, teamed up with Marlo Furniture to donate beds at five SOME housing facilities. In total, 30 full and 30 twin size mattresses were donated, along with comforter sets, bed platforms, sheets and pillows.

Shanell Mosley, executive director of the D.C. United Foundation, told WTOP that each family that received beds were additionally given gift cards for holiday shopping.

“When you have limited disposable income, you may not have the means to purchase a quality mattress bed and the accessories for that,” she said.

Over 30 volunteers, including D.C. United’s front office staff, season ticket holders and former player Luciano Emilio, removed all the previous bed sets and assembled all 60 beds in two days. Residents living in the facility returned home to find their new beds installed and ready to use.

SOME Executive Vice President Rachel Nicholas called their speedy services for the holidays, “Santa little elves hard at work.”

Being excited for her and her son’s new beds, Springs was ready to give them a test after she took a hot shower and drank a cup of coffee. Once she laid down, Springs said she “slept so good for the first time in a long time.”

“We received hugs, kisses, cries of joy,” Mosley said about the new bed reveal. “I think that you just really recognize the importance of everybody getting to have comfort, safety and love.”

For the people living in SOME facilities, they come seeking additional help to address poverty or homelessness, Nicholas said. Whether it’s housing, programs to get over substance abuse or workforce development, SOME has been a “one-stop shop” for those looking to get back on their feet since 1970, she said.

“Most of our families that are coming with us, and singles are coming … with very little,” Nicholas said. “So this was more than just a materials donation; it was really an investment in the lives of those that we serve.”

SOME and D.C. United planned a dinner event for those living at the housing complex in Independence Place in Southeast as a celebration of the donation. It featured cookie decorating, arts and crafts for kids and a meet and greet with Talon, United’s mascot.

Emilio, a native of Brazil, worked in a furniture store as a child for three years before focusing on his dream of becoming a soccer player. He told WTOP he was excited to tap into his past to help the community, adding that he plans to recruit the team’s current leading goal scorer, Christian Benteke, to help with building next year.

“The most important thing is that we were supporting the community, and helping people is something amazing,” he said.

As for Springs, she is grateful for all the help SOME has provided for her and said that anyone looking for assistance for any reason should reach out.

“All you got to do is ask for the help, because the help is going to be there,” she said. “They’re always willing to help us.”



Dena Springs shows off her new bed that was donated by D.C. United and Marlo Furniture. (WTOP/Jose Umana) WTOP/Jose Umana A donated bed after it was fully constructed at a “SOME Independence”‘ housing complex. (WTOP/Jose Umana) WTOP/Jose Umana D.C. United’s mascot, Talon, hugs children during a bed donation event at the “SOME Independence Place” housing complex in Southeast D.C. on Dec. 19, 2024. (WTOP/Jose Umana) WTOP/Jose Umana Children living at the “SOME Independence Place” housing complex in Southeast D.C. receiving face paintings during an event on Dec. 19, 2024. (WTOP/Jose Umana) WTOP/Jose Umana A child speaks to a volunteer at a bed donations event at the “SOME Independence Place” housing complex in Southeast D.C. on Friday. (WTOP/Jose Umana) WTOP/Jose Umana Two adults who live at the “SOME Independence Place” housing complex in Southeast D.C. have a conversation during an event on Friday. (WTOP/Jose Umana) WTOP/Jose Umana Food is passed out during an event celebrating bed donations at the “SOME Independence Place” housing complex in Southeast D.C. on Dec. 19, 2024. (WTOP/Jose Umana) WTOP/Jose Umana ( 1 /7) Share This Gallery: Share This:

