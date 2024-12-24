A true toy story at DC’s Children’s National Hospital

This holiday season, a toy shop at Children's National Hospital in D.C. is spreading Christmas cheer to patients and their families.

Plenty of emotions can be felt throughout the hallways at Children’s National Hospital in Northwest D.C., and at this time of year, those emotions are magnified to unspoken levels.

“My child will probably be here anywhere from 29-32 weeks a year and it’s never easy to take turns visiting my son especially during Christmas,” one father who preferred not to be named told WTOP.

The medical care is one part, but he said the emotional support is unbelievable during the holiday season.

What really makes it special for those who celebrate Christmas or Hanukkah is the ability for parents or relatives of children who are given the opportunity to visit a very special “store” within the hospital. It’s called “Dr. Bear’s Holiday Toy Shoppe,” and for many, it’s also been described as a lifesaver.

It’s maybe the size of a typical, hospital gift store that’s filled wall-to-wall with toys, card games, books and even scooters. All of the merchandise has been donated by various D.C.-based individuals or organizations and is totally free for children and their families.

“On our first day, close to 150 families came and picked out items not only for their child that’s in the hospital, but also get to pick out items for their children at home so they’re not forgotten,” said Tawni Rochester, the hospital’s manager of child-life services and supervisor of the program.

Children could be at the hospital for a few days or a week, while others will stay for months at a time.

For some parents, visiting Dr. Bear’s Toy Shoppe is nothing less than a holiday miracle.

“The kids here are going through a lot, but Christmas, I don’t think they’ll feel (anything) but joy. At Christmastime, these guys are going above and beyond,” a mother of twins told WTOP.

The toy donation program is a year-round effort for staff members, along with an extensive list of volunteers, who begin a new campaign just days into the new year.

Late Monday afternoon, word spread that several trucks arrived at the hospital’s delivery docks and were stuffed with plastic bags of donated toys such as games and popular toys.

“Seeing these truck loads of toys left us speechless,” said Carol Ballena, the program’s volunteer coordinator. “It’s just an amazing feeling to be able to provide this for families, and literally getting goose bumps looking at the piles and piles of toys behind me and that makes me happy we can bring that cheer for a family.”

The hospital said it’s prepared for any last minute changes in a patient’s status, whether it’s a child is leaving before, during or after the holidays — no child or parent will be left without a holiday present.



A hospital worker reviews stuffed animals donated to the Children's National Hospital's Dr. Bear's Holiday Toy Shoppe. (WTOP/Steve Dresner)
Late Monday afternoon, word spread that several trucks arrived at the hospital's delivery docks and were stuffed with plastic bags of donated toys such as games and popular toys. (WTOP/Steve Dresner)
Parents of patients can shop for toys at no cost to them — at Children's National Hospital in D.C. (WTOP/Steve Dresner)

