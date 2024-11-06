Police post images of 7 people suspected of beating gay man at DC McDonald’s

D.C. Police have released surveillance camera images of seven people accused in a suspected hate crime attack on a gay man two weeks ago.

Sebastian Thomas Robles Lascarro, 22, was beaten up by a group of people inside the U Street McDonald’s location on Oct. 27 around 1 a.m.

He had stopped by the fast food restaurant to get a quick bite after a night out at bars nearby, but decided to leave because of the long lines. As he headed toward the door, a young woman screamed at him, allegedly saying that, “He needed to watch where the f— he was going, and to say, ‘excuse me,’” his husband, Stuart West, told WTOP last week.

Police are investigating the assault as potentially being motivated by hate or bias.

The police incident report says Lascarro was attacked following an argument, and indicates the attackers used a gay slur against him while assaulting him with their hands, fists and feet.

While Lascarro was on the sidewalk outside the restaurant, he tried to FaceTime call his husband and accidentally filmed a clip of trash and drinks being dumped on him.

Lascarro received non-life-threatening injuries in the attack and is set to make a full recovery.

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s helping in finding those involved in the attack. Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved.

