DC high school basketball star Acaden Lewis chooses to go to University of Kentucky

D.C. high school basketball star Acaden Lewis, of Sidwell Friends School, announced on Saturday that he'll be attending the University of Kentucky.

The point guard sported a University of Kentucky T-shirt as he told a gym full of people he’ll play for the Wildcats and head coach Mark Pope following his 2025 graduation.

“Honestly, just grateful that I get to play at the University of Kentucky … outside of basketball, the system being a fit and everything, Pope and his staff made me feel like the priority, like the only person they really wanted,” said Lewis in a briefing with reporters following his announcement.

Lewis spoke of his affinity for the Trinidad Recreation Center, the Northeast D.C. neighborhood gym where he developed his basketball skills.

“This is actually where I started my career. My first workout ever was on this court,” Lewis said. He particularly appreciated Coach Pope and his staff making multiple visits to the gym and neighborhood he loves.

“As much as they were here, they came to Trinidad, they came to the barbershop, those are two places that really mean a lot to me. I’ve had the same barber my whole life, lived here my whole life,” said Lewis.

Among those surrounding Lewis on the day he announced his decision were his parents, coaches, teammates and neighborhood friends.

“We’re super excited for him. He’s put the work in and it’s coming to fruition. It’s been a long journey but deserving end,” said Jarett Lewis, father of Acaden. “He’s extremely disciplined and extremely committed and he was willing to make the sacrifices to get to this point. This is the compilation of a lot of hard work.”

Just outside the door of the rec center, dads manned the grill, cooking up hot dogs and hamburgers for the hungry crowd of admirers.

“I’m very proud of him, this is my first year playing with him, I’m a freshman on his team, he’s been teaching me a lot and I’ve definitely seen his grind, he’s been working a lot,” said Jadah Washington, a freshman on the Sidwell Friends team.

