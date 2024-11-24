DC adoption day celebrates new forever families

Dozens of families had their adoptions finalized during a special ceremony at a D.C. courthouse Saturday.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Dozens of children were officially made a part of their forever families in DC

Dozens of families had their adoptions finalized during a special ceremony at a D.C. courthouse Saturday.

Latesha McCalip celebrated becoming the official guardian to her cousins, Valentine and Sincere.

“I mean, I’ve known that kids need homes and safe places, but seeing the journeys and hearing everybody’s stories, it’s an eye opener, and it’s amazing that you know how many people came through for some of the young kids,” McCalip said.

The ceremony happened at the H. Carl Moultrie Courthouse in Northwest.

Saturday marked the 38th annual adoption day in the District.

Robert Washington had the opportunity to adopt a newborn, saying, “I was like, ‘At the age of 62, become a parent?'”

Now, at the age of 64, he and his wife Michelle are the proud parents of their 2-year-old son, Brion.

“It is the absolutely best decision that I have ever made in my life,” he said.

Latesha McCalip now has permanent guardianship of her two young cousins. The move was celebrated during D.C.’s adoption day Saturday. (WTOP/Grace Newton) WTOP/Grace Newton Robert Washington and his wife Michelle had the opportunity to adopt their two-year-old son Brion later in life. (WTOP/Grace Newton) WTOP/Grace Newton The Brockington family celebrates adoption day during a special ceremony at a D.C. courthouse Saturday. (WTOP/Grace Newton) WTOP/Grace Newton Mayor Muriel Bowser celebrates D.C.’s adoption day Saturday. (WTOP/Grace Newton) WTOP/Grace Newton Ellie Miller and her son Harry celebrate the 38th annual adoption day in the District. (WTOP/Grace Newton) WTOP/Grace Newton ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

He encouraged others not to use their age as a reason to avoid adopting.

“If you want to stay young, you want to be well taken care of, look out for that child who can’t look out for himself,” Washington said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.