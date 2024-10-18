This weekend, thousands from all over the world are coming to celebrate Howard University's 100th homecoming weekend.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Students and alumni celebrate Howard University’s 100th homecoming

On Nov. 27, 1924, a new house would cost a little over $6,000, Calvin Coolidge had just won a three-way race for the presidency and the Howard Bison took on Lincoln University’s Lions in their first homecoming.

This weekend, thousands from all over the world are coming to celebrate Howard University’s 100th homecoming weekend.

“Howard’s homecoming is iconic,” said Kristi Love, a D.C.-based designer. “I’m an alumni of this fabulous school that I love so much.”

She told WTOP that she was commissioned by Howard to design art pieces that could be used for photos in the HBCU’s main quadrangle, known as “The Yard.”

“So anybody relevant, both past, present and future, makes their way to this yard,” said Love. “That’s why the theme this year is the ‘Yard of Fame.'”

Love beamed with pride as she mentioned some of Howard’s most famous graduates including former Supreme Court Associate Justice Thurgood Marshall, singer Roberta Flack, actresses Debbie Allen and Phylicia Rashad and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Sean Kincaid attended Howard during Vice President Harris’ time at the university and said it’s important to him to come back for homecoming.

“If you can come here and graduate, that speaks a lot about you. You can’t do it on your own. I had a lot of help from my friends. People who were by my side while I was here. It takes a village, and this Howard village is huge,” he said.

That village is now the home to Kincaid’s niece.

“She’s studying the same thing I did, which is African American studies and sociology, and I’m so proud of her,” said Kincaid. “She’s making the dean’s list every semester. She’s way beyond where I was.”

There was a line of people wanting to take a picture with the Howard University entrance sign. One group was members of the graduating Class of 2004.

“There are about 15 of us that are here this weekend,” said Pilin Anice. “We are leaders across industries from politics to PR, media. We are out here — the movers and the shakers!”

Anice told WTOP that she was proud that her class had made such a generous donation to their alma mater.

“The Class of 2004 actually just raised over $100,000 for an endowment for students of Howard, for scholarships. So we are really proud to be back on campus today,” said Anice.

Skylar Spratt is a freshman at Howard and she is excited about homecoming weekend. When asked what she is looking forward to the most, she gave WTOP an answer that would likely make her parents proud.

“I’m really looking forward to networking with people,” said Spratt. “Possibly getting some opportunities.”

Not every freshman is looking forward to making connections. Campbell Johnson, of Columbus, Ohio, is excited for the fun.

“We’ve got parties, you’ve got the football game, and of course, you’ve got the Yard Fest out today,” he said. “This is my first homecoming.”

On Saturday, the Howard Bison football team takes on the Tennessee State Tigers at 3:30 p.m.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.