Street closures, parking restrictions for Howard University homecoming celebrations

Howard University’s annual homecoming celebration is this weekend in D.C. Road closures are already in place for the university’s 100th Anniversary Homecoming Celebration, but for those planning to make a trip to the District, here’s what you need to know.

Through Saturday, Oct. 19 at 11:59 p.m., D.C. police said following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic for the Howard University Homecoming Yardfest:

6th Street, NW from Girard Street, NW to College Street, NW

Howard Place, NW from Georgia Avenue, NW to 6th Street, NW

Girard Street, NW from Georgia Avenue, NW to 6th Street, NW

Fairmount Street, NW from Georgia Avenue, NW to 6th Street, NW

On Saturday, Oct. 19, from 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking for the Howard University Homecoming Football Game, Parade, and Yardfest:

Georgia Avenue from Gresham Place to Florida Avenue, NW

Barry Place from Sherman Avenue to Georgia Avenue, NW

8th Street from Barry Place to V Street, NW

W Street from 9th Street to 8th Street, NW

W Street from Georgia Avenue to 4th Street, NW

4th Street from W Street to McMillian Drive, NW

On Saturday, Oct. 19, from approximately 7 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic for the Homecoming Parade, Yardfest, and football game:

Georgia Avenue from Gresham Place to Florida Avenue, NW (Hospital traffic will be allowed to enter at Georgia and Florida Avenue, NW or Georgia and V Street, NW)

Barry Place from Sherman Avenue to Georgia Avenue, NW

8th Street between Barry Place and V Street, NW

W Street from 9th Street to 8th Street, NW

College Street from 4th Street to 6th Street, NW

Bryant Street from 4th Street to 6th Street, NW

W Street from 4th Street to Georgia Avenue, NW

5th Street from Gresham Place to McMillan Drive, NW

5th Street from W Street to V Street, NW

4th Street from McMillan Drive to W Street, NW

On Saturday, Oct. 19, from approximately 7 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., the following streets will be restricted to local traffic only:

V Street from 9th Street to Georgia Avenue, NW (Hospital traffic will be allowed to continue through)

Euclid Street from Sherman Avenue to Georgia Avenue, NW

9th Street from Euclid Street to Barry Place, NW

The Howard University Hospital will be accessible through Georgia Avenue and V Street, NW or Georgia Avenue and Florida Avenue, NW.

D.C. police said street closures and listed times above are subject to change. They also said drivers should expect parking restrictions along the streets.

