Street closures for IMF and World Bank annual meetings in DC

Global finance leaders are in D.C. this week for the IMF and World Bank annual meetings. Road closures are already in place for those who are navigating throughout the District. Here’s what you need to know.

Through Saturday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m., D.C. police said the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

19th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to G Street, NW

G Street from 18th Street to 20th Street (north curb only)

H Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to 20th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 19th Street to 1924 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW (south curb only)

Through Saturday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

H Street from 19th Street to 20th Street, NW

From Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 8 p.m. through Friday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

19th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to G Street, NW

H Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to 20th Street, NW

From Thursday, Oct. 24 at 8 p.m. through Friday, Oct. 25 at noon, the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

17th Street from C Street to D Street, NW (west curb lane)

18th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

C Street from 18th Street to Virginia Avenue, NW

D Street from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW

D.C. police said street closures and listed times could change depending on the conditions. Drivers could have their vehicles ticketed and towed if they’re “parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs.”

