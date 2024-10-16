Street closures for Ethel Kennedy memorial service Wednesday in DC

The nation’s capital is marking the death of a Kennedy matriarch: Ethel Kennedy.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Northwest D.C.
There will be multiple street closures near the church. Here’s what you need to know:
The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.:
- Rhode Island Avenue from Connecticut Avenue to 17th Street NW
- M Street from Connecticut Avenue to 17th Street NW
The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.:
- Rhode Island Avenue from Connecticut Avenue to 17th Street NW
- M Street from Connecticut Avenue to 17th Street NW
President Joe Biden plans to deliver a eulogy at the service, and former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton will also attend.
Kennedy, the wife of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, who raised their 11 children after he was assassinated and remained dedicated to social causes for decades, died last week at the age of 96.
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.