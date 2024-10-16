Street closures for Ethel Kennedy memorial service Wednesday in DC

Multiple street closures will be in place near the church where a memorial service for Ethel Kennedy is set to take place.

Ethel Kennedy attends the 30th Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Awards Ceremony, in the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, November 21, 2013, in Washington, DC. Ragia Omran, Egyptian human rights attorney and women's rights activist, was selected for the award in June out of a field of 111 nominees. Ethel Kennedy attends the 30th Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Awards Ceremony, in the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, November 21, 2013, in Washington, DC. Ragia Omran, Egyptian human rights attorney and women's rights activist, was selected for the award in June out of a field of 111 nominees. WATCH LIVE: Memorial service to honor matriarch Ethel Kennedy.

The nation’s capital is marking the death of a Kennedy matriarch: Ethel Kennedy.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Northwest D.C.

There will be multiple street closures near the church. Here’s what you need to know:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Rhode Island Avenue from Connecticut Avenue to 17th Street NW

M Street from Connecticut Avenue to 17th Street NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Rhode Island Avenue from Connecticut Avenue to 17th Street NW

M Street from Connecticut Avenue to 17th Street NW

President Joe Biden plans to deliver a eulogy at the service, and former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton will also attend.

Kennedy, the wife of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, who raised their 11 children after he was assassinated and remained dedicated to social causes for decades, died last week at the age of 96.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.