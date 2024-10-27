DC adds more red light cameras to catch drivers

D.C. continues to expand its automated traffic enforcement system.

The D.C. Department of Transportation has added new red light cameras at South Capitol Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE, Southern Avenue and Wheeler Road SE and Rhode Island Avenue and North Capitol Street NW.

The additions bring the number of cameras in the city trained on intersections to catch red light runners up to 50, according to a news release from the department.

The newest camera installations will issue warnings to drivers for 30 days. After that, the city will issue fines starting at $150 for drivers caught running a red light signal.

By far, the District’s 211 speed cameras make up the majority of automated traffic enforcement cameras in D.C.

As of Oct. 25, D.C. has identified 472 cameras it uses for law enforcement — 140 cameras monitoring bus lane infractions, 33 stop sign cameras meant to catch drivers who don’t stop for three seconds, 25 school bus cameras and 10 cameras monitoring roads for truck restrictions.

The department said speed and red light cameras are installed in areas where the city is trying to reduce the number of injury-producing crashes.

Officials with the transportation department encourage drivers to register with the city’s Ticket Alert Service for real-time notifications on any tickets received.

