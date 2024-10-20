Historic Lafayette Square church celebrates the restoration of its bell tower

On Sunday, St. John's Church in D.C.'s Lafayette Square celebrated the restoration of its bell tower with a rededication ceremony.

It’s been ringing for more than 200 years, and after a pause, the 964-pound church bell at St. John’s Church in D.C.’s Lafayette Square can ring again.

On Sunday, the historic church celebrated the restoration of its bell tower with a rededication ceremony.

Parishioner Julia Koster, who heads the bell tower project, said the nearly $2 million needed to restore the tower and repair the building’s roof was raised through donations and a grant from the nonprofit Partners for Sacred Places.

“The tower itself had really sustained a lot of damage, primarily from the elements and from birds,” Koster said.

“What was exciting is that, literally, we had a special company come inspect the bell. They had to take it off of its original casings and put it down. It’s been inspected. It was actually in really good condition.”

The bell was cast by Paul Revere’s son and installed in 1822. It was purchased for $400. The Episcopal Church, a National Historic Landmark, opened in 1816. Known as the “Church of the Presidents,” it sits across the street from the White House.

The two buildings are the oldest in the neighborhood.

“We’re just so delighted that the bell tower, with its new shiny dome,” Koster said. “It looks exactly the same as it did before only fully restored.”

