DC high heel race to close streets near Dupont Circle Tuesday

D.C. streets will close around Dupont Circle for the 17th Street High Heel Race Tuesday, police said.

The event is meant “to celebrate the diversity of D.C.’s LGBTQ+ community and join thousands of costumed spectators cheer on costumed drag queens, drag kings and community members as they race down 17th Street NW,” according to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office.

The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., DC Health said.

The following streets will be posted as ‘Emergency No Parking’ from noon to 11 p.m.:

17th Street from New Hampshire Avenue to O Street, NW

R Street from 16th Street to New Hampshire Avenue, NW

Corcoran Street from 16th Street to New Hampshire Avenue, NW

Q Street from 16th Street to 18th Street, NW

Church Street from 16th Street and 18th Street, NW

P Street from 16th Street to 18th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.:

17th Street from New Hampshire Avenue to O Street, NW

Riggs Place from 16th Street to 17th Street, NW

R Street from 16th Street to New Hampshire Avenue, NW

Corcoran Street from 16th Street to New Hampshire Avenue, NW

Q Street from 16th Street to 18th Street, NW

Church Street from 16th Street and 18th Street, NW

P Street from 16th Street to 18th Street, NW, will be intermittently closed to vehicle traffic from about 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. too.

All “exact times are subject to change,” D.C. police said.

