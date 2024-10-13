‘A giant family’: Spectators line DC streets to watch Army Ten-Miler

Spectators of all ages from all over the country gathered in the District to cheer on loved ones running the annual Army Ten-Miler on Sunday morning.

The race, which starts and ends near the Pentagon, includes a swath along Independence Avenue in Southwest D.C. That’s where hundreds of spectators gathered with signs and bells in hand to cheer on the runners.

Sitting on a curb outside the Hirshhorn Museum, Carla Pitsko said she’s there to cheer on her husband as he runs the race for his 17th time.

“We always meet here in front of this circle building, as we call it, and he comes to this side of the street, and he usually stops and gives hugs and high-fives, and then keeps going,” Pitsko said.

Brad Gavle, who arrived early to secure his spot along the race route, is cheering on his wife during her 13th race.

“She’ll hear me before she sees me, because I pretty much yell the whole time,” Gavle said. “Then we’ll link up afterwards and then drive home.”

Gavle said although he’s on cheerleader duty this year, he’s run the race himself in the past.

“It’s a beautiful route,” Gavle said. “The people are great. You get motivated by the wounded warriors that lead it out. It’s like a giant family coming together. Everybody’s cheering everybody on for success, and that’s why I’m here to help cheer everybody on.”

