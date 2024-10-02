2 dead, 1 fighting to survive, following DC house fire

Two people are dead and a third person is fighting for her life following a house fire in Southeast D.C. Sunday morning.

Two people are dead and a third person is fighting for her life following a house fire in Southeast D.C. Sunday morning.

Firefighters were battling flames at a 2-story town house in the 3400 block of 23rd Street, according to DC Fire and EMS at 5:37 a.m.

Thirty minutes later, when it said the fire was extinguished, DC Fire and EMS said a woman rescued by ladder was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Update Working Fire 3400 block 23rd St SE. Fire both floors 2 story end row dwelling. All fire extinguished. 1 adult female rescued via ladder transported life threatening injuries. 2 additional victims no further info at this time. Investigators on scene. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/HsswDPwCAw — DC Fire and EMS Department (DCFD) (@dcfireems) October 6, 2024

At 7:02 a.m., DC Fire and EMS said two other adults were found, both deceased.

Firefighters remain on the scene.

See a map of the location of the fire below.

Listen to WTOP Traffic on the 8s for the latest regarding street closures in the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.