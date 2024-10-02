Live Radio
2 dead, 1 fighting to survive, following DC house fire

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

October 6, 2024, 7:56 AM

Two people are dead and a third person is fighting for her life following a house fire in Southeast D.C. Sunday morning.

Firefighters were battling flames at a 2-story town house in the 3400 block of 23rd Street, according to DC Fire and EMS at 5:37 a.m.

Thirty minutes later, when it said the fire was extinguished, DC Fire and EMS said a woman rescued by ladder was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At 7:02 a.m., DC Fire and EMS said two other adults were found, both deceased.

Firefighters remain on the scene.

See a map of the location of the fire below.

(Courtesy Google Maps)

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest. 

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

msmall@wtop.com

