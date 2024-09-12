‘You are my forever hero’: Community mourns fallen DC officer killed in accidental shooting

Friends, family and hundreds of police officers gathered Thursday to remember D.C. police officer Wayne David, who died last month while trying to retrieve a gun that accidentally fired.

Friends, family and hundreds of police officers gathered Thursday to remember D.C. police officer Wayne David, who died last month while trying to retrieve a gun that accidentally fired.

On Aug. 28, David, a 25-year veteran of D.C.’s police force, was trying to recover a gun that a man officers were chasing allegedly dropped into a storm drain in the area of DC-295 and Eastern Avenue. The gun went off and David was fatally shot in the head.

The shooting was the first line-of-duty death for D.C. police in four years.

The man who’s accused of ditching the gun, later identified as 27-year-old Tyrell Lamonte Bailey, was arrested last week and faces charges related to possessing and discarding the firearm.

David, 51, leaves behind his fiancee, a son and a daughter. His children, Wanita and Davon, spoke on their father’s memory and legacy at Ebenezer AME Church in Fort Washington, Maryland.

“I used to get embarrassed when you dropped me off at school in your police car,” Wanita said. “It made me twitch because I didn’t want anyone in my class to think I was a snitch. Looking back, I’m grateful for all the things you did, sacrifices you made for both of your kids.”

Davon thanked his dad for the “cool kid points” he scored with his friends when David showed up in uniform for school career days.

“Although some of my classmates were scared they were going to get arrested, most of them found your job so fascinating,” he said while reciting a letter to his father. “Those careers were also more than just a chance to show a cool job. They were moments where I could see firsthand what it means to be committed to something bigger than yourself and making an impact in the community.”

Inspired by his father’s service, Davon said he’s pursuing a career in the FBI.

“You are my forever hero,” Davon said of his father.

Following the funeral and viewing, a procession traveled through a portion of Northeast D.C. on the way to a burial at Fort Lincoln Cemetery in Bladensburg.

With hundreds of police officers showing their support for David Thursday afternoon, WTOP Traffic reporter Dave Dildine said the funeral procession stretched more than 4 miles long at around 2:45 p.m.

DC officials, fellow officers remember David

Before the funeral service, D.C. police Chief Pamela Smith said David’s death is a “tragic loss” for the D.C.-area community as a whole.

“Not only was he a great officer, but he was a good man,” Smith told WTOP outside the church. “He spent countless hours, even after work, providing service and support to his community.”

During the funeral, Smith spoke of David’s courage in his service to the police department, which began in 1998, having followed in the footsteps of his brother Warren who was also a D.C. police officer.

“He led with his heart for every decision that he made to keep our city state safe and to remove the guns from the streets,” she said, adding that he recovered thousands of guns.

About halfway through her speech, the police chief, who is also an ordained Baptist minister, asked the crowd: “if I could just step outside of myself and not be the chief just for a few moments.”

David and Wanita David, left, speak about their late father D.C. police officer Wayne David during a funeral service at Ebenezer AME Church, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Fort Washington, Md. (Craig Hudson/The Washington Post via AP) Craig Hudson/The Washington Post via AP Wayne David was a 25-year veteran of D.C.'s police force who died in August of 2024 while trying to recover a gun from a storm drain. (Courtesy D.C. Police) Courtesy D.C. Police D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith touches the casket of officer Wayne David after speaking at his funeral service at Ebenezer AME Church, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Fort Washington, Md. (Craig Hudson/The Washington Post via AP) Craig Hudson/The Washington Post via AP The casket of D.C. police officer Wayne David is rolled out following a funeral service at Ebenezer AME Church, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Fort Washington, Md. (Craig Hudson/The Washington Post via AP) Craig Hudson/The Washington Post via AP Pall bearers place the casket of D.C. police officer Wayne David into a hearse following funeral service at Ebenezer AME Church, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Fort Washington, Md. (Craig Hudson/The Washington Post via AP) Craig Hudson/The Washington Post via AP A hearse accompanied by D.C. police officers brings Officer Wayne David's body to Ebenezer AME Church for his funeral service. (WTOP/Neal Augenstein) WTOP/Neal Augenstein

Smith gave an impassioned sermon about David’s service and faith, speaking forcefully and at times stomping her foot and jumping up and down.

“Let us not weep without hope,” she said. “Let us remember our dear brother with a smile that shine daily in his soul. Let us remember the sacrifice he made doing this job he loved so dearly to him.”

“We know that we may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning. Good night. Brother Wayne … I’ll see you in the morning,” she concluded.

David was awarded an achievement medal for his work in the Gun Recovery Unit of the Narcotics and Special Investigations Division, a Unit Citation for exceptional performance and service, and a Meritorious Service Medal, according to David’s obituary.

He also served as a member of the District of Columbia Air National Guard since 1996.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser spoke at the funeral about the impact of David’s 25 years of policing.

“We can’t measure the people who are still alive because of the guns that Wayne got off the street,” Bowser said. “We can’t measure that impact, just like we can’t measure the love that Wayne leaves behind, but we know it’s all around us.”

Bowser also advocated for politicians to make policing “fair and safe.”

“That means having an ecosystem that works to keep us safe, and that means making sure that the laws tilt toward justice, not just for the accused, but for the people that help keep us safe,” the mayor said.

Lt. Kenyon Hogans, who worked with David in the police department’s Violent Crime Suppression Unit, spoke on David’s sense of humor. Hogans referenced a memo David jokingly wrote about how the unit’s officers should be allowed to telework.

“He even had a sound on his desk that said, ‘Don’t talk to me unless you are an official,'” he said.

According to his obituary, he was known for his “contagious laughter and smile,” bringing together his community with homemade meals and taking care of his entire family.

“As much as I want to smile, the thought of Wayne makes me sad, but I encourage you all to take a page out of Wayne’s book from this day forward. Respond to negativity with positive actions and promote change through compassion and understanding,” Hogans said.

Family shares memories

You can watch a video of the service below from WTOP’s partners at 7 News:

“Before he was a hero to MPD, he was a hero to his children,” Wanita’s mother said of David.

Wanita — whose mother joked David had named her after himself — reflected on her dad’s parenting.

“You were firm with me and had no issues telling me ‘No’ and would tell me my sob stories would go better with a violin or work better on some ‘Average Joe.'”

David’s son, Davon shared about how he resembles his late father.

“When I look in the mirror, I see a reflection of you in me,” Davon said. “It’s a comfort and reminder of your presence.”

David was one of eight siblings; his older sister Debra recited a poem she wrote.

But I will never forget you

And know I have been blessed

To have you for my Brother

God gave me the best

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein and Nick Iannelli reported from the funeral proceedings in Prince George’s County.

